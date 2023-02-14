- Treatment has progressed, but not nearly enough
In the gloom of a grey and freezing late-January morning it is a forbidding place. Its location is also secret, beyond the fact that it is somewhere in Kharkiv province in Ukraine’s north-east. Soldiers arriving or departing from what is the country’s only military rehabilitation centre dedicated to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) do so in civvies, so as not to draw attention. Every week around 100 soldiers arrive for treatment, suffering the gamut of battlefield trauma symptoms: from sleeplessness and nightmares to flashbacks and crushing feelings of guilt at having survived when so many of their comrades fell.