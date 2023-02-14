Thousands of Ukrainian soldiers are suffering with PTSD

The centre opened its doors in July and so far some 2,000 soldiers have passed through it. All this is new for Ukraine. Before the first phase of the war in 2014-15, when Russia seized Crimea and supported separatists in Donbas, few who needed to see a psychologist wanted to, says Colonel Vasylkivskiy, because it was akin to admitting to “being crazy". Until then, psychologists were also, in Ukraine’s inherited Soviet military tradition, part of its political section. Their job was not to treat soldiers with problems but rather, says Major Maksym Baida, to punish them for not being up to their job. Now the job of military psychologists like him is help soldiers and persuade them that they are not to blame.

