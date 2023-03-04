Thousands of women in Afghanistan likely to be punished for adultery after Taliban invalidates divorces2 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 06:19 PM IST
- Under the previous government, the women in Afghanistan were granted one-sided divorce helping them to escape abusive and drug-addicted husbands
The oppression of women under the Taliban regime of Afghanistan continues as now thousands face the threat of prosecution for adultery after the government declared their divorces as invalid, which automatically invalidates their second marriage. The declaration is another nail in the coffin of women's rights in Afghanistan after the regime snatched away their employment and education.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×