Threat to Kabul airport remains 'real' and 'specific': Pentagon

Threat to Kabul airport remains 'real' and 'specific': Pentagon

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby 
1 min read . 08:58 PM IST AFP

'We're in a particularly dangerous time right now,' Kirby said. 'The threat stream is still real, it's still active, and in many cases it's still specific, he added.

The threat to Kabul airport remains "real" and "specific" as the United States winds down its withdrawal from Afghanistan, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Monday.

"We're in a particularly dangerous time right now," Kirby told reporters. "The threat stream is still real, it's still active, and in many cases it's still specific."

US Army Major General Hank Taylor said more than 122,000 people have been evacuated from Kabul so far including 5,400 Americans.

The United States is scheduled to complete the pullout of US troops from Afghanistan on Tuesday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

