Three boys rescued from ‘house of horror’ in Spain, were locked up since Covid-19 in 2021

Three boys were rescued from what the police described as the “house of horror” in Spain on Wednesday, April 30.

According to a local news portal, the children, 8-year-old twin boys and a 10-year-old boy, were locked up by a German couple in Oviedo, a northern city on the outskirts of Spain, since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021.

A police spokesperson told the local news that the boys had not left the house since December 2021.

“The parents were arrested... and the children were placed in a care home,” they said

The ‘house of horror’ Spain's Chief Superintendent Francisco Javier Lozano described the house where the children were trapped as a “house of horror”.

The local media, citing police, said the house was “completely filled with trash”.

The police said the children were not allowed into the garden of the house and were forced to sleep in caged beds. “They were cut off from contact with the outside world.”

The report also claimed that the boys were forced to wear diapers and face masks.

“As soon as we got them out, all three began to take deep breaths as if they had never been in the fresh air before,” a police official told the news portal.

A large quantity of medication was also found inside the house.

How did the police find the boys? According to the local news, a neighbour had noticed that the children did not go to school and had alerted the police previously, but no action was taken.

However, during Monday's massive power outage in Spain, the police had visited the German couple's house when they demanded that the officers wear face masks.