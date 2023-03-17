Relentlessly looking for jobs abroad but, you don't have any offer in hand or work visa? There is one option that lets you enter few countries and then look for work there. The job seeker visa.

For job seeker visas, different countries have different rules. However, general rules include; education qualification, proof of financial capacity to sustain yourself and valid passport. Here, we explore countries that you should consider for a job seeker visa.

Germany is offering job seeker visas to nationals of a country outside of European Union for up to 9 months.

To work in Germany, applicants must meet specific visa requirements, including a minimum of five years' experience in their profession, sufficient financial resources, and proof of completed academic or vocational training. Qualifications must also be recognized in Germany or equivalent to a German diploma.

As visa requirements and processes can change, it's important to consult with relevant authorities or an immigration lawyer. Applicants should gather necessary documentation and research the specific requirements for their type of visa and country of origin, then begin the application process through the German embassy or consulate.

Austria offers a job seeker visa for third-country citizens who have a high level of qualification and wish to seek employment in the country. The visa allows for a six-month stay in Austria for the purpose of job searching, and applicants must score at least 70 points according to a prescribed list of criteria.

If an applicant receives a job offer during the validity period of the visa, they can apply for a Red-White-Red card, which is a work and residence permit. The Red-White-Red card allows the holder to work and live in Austria for a longer period of time, and can be renewed as long as the applicant continues to meet the eligibility criteria.

It's important to note that the job seeker visa does not guarantee employment in Austria, and applicants must still actively search for jobs during their stay.

Sweden is another country where you can move with a job seeker visa. To obtain a residence permit to seek employment or explore business opportunities in Sweden, you must have completed an advanced level degree, be able to support yourself financially, have comprehensive health insurance, and a valid passport for the duration of your intended stay.

This permit can be granted for a minimum of three months and a maximum of nine months. However, during this period, your family cannot move to Sweden to live with you. It is important to note that obtaining a permit does not guarantee success in finding work or starting a business, and it is up to the individual to actively seek out opportunities.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanchari Ghosh Sanchari Ghosh is a Deputy Chief Content Producer with LiveMint. She covers news, human interest, epidemiology and personal finance stories Read more from this author