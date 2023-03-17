Three countries that you can move to in 2023 without work visa or job offer. No, it's not Canada!2 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 08:31 PM IST
- Currently, Germany, Austria and Sweden are offering job seeker visa up to 9 months
- A job seeker visa allows individuals to enter a foreign country and look for work without a pre-arranged job offer
Relentlessly looking for jobs abroad but, you don't have any offer in hand or work visa? There is one option that lets you enter few countries and then look for work there. The job seeker visa.
