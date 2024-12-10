Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike announced on Monday that starting in April, metropolitan government employees will have the option to take three days off each week, reports said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The move comes amid Japan's historically low fertility numbers and is aimed at supporting young families.

"We will review work styles … with flexibility, ensuring no one has to give up their career due to life events such as childbirth or child care," Yuriko Koike said in a policy speech at the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly's fourth regular session, NBC News reported.

According to Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare, the fertility rate should be around 2.1 children per woman for the nation's population to remain stable. However, according to the latest records, the figure was a mere 1.2.

New policy for parents with children at elementary schools Those parents whose children go to elementary school would also have the option to leave work early, but they would have to trade some of their salaries in return.

"Now is the time for Tokyo to lead in protecting and improving the lives, livelihoods, and economy of our people during these challenging times for the nation," the Tokyo governor said, according to multiple media reports.

Japan's low fertility: Why Hisahito became the prince after 40 years According to the Health, Labour and Welfare Ministry, Japan recorded only 727,277 births in 2023. Reports indicate this decline may partly stem from Japan's overtime work culture, which often forces women to choose between their careers and starting a family.

Japan's shrinking population and ageing society, was also one of the reasons why Prince Hisahito became the first male royal to reach adulthood in nearly 40 years when he turned 18 in September 2024.