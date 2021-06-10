Three drones target Baghdad International Airport: Report

Three drones target Baghdad International Airport: Report1 min read . 05:46 AM IST
According to the statement by security agencies, one of the drones was shot down
Baghdad International Airport has come under an attack by an unmanned aerial vehicle on Thursday, Iraqi security agencies said.
According to the statement by security agencies, there were three drones, one of them was shot down, Sputnik reported.
Earlier, Al Sumaria TV channel reported, citing a source in security agencies, that the Victory military base, located near the Baghdad international airport, came under rocket fire.
Shortly before this, the Balad airbase in the Iraqi province of Salah ad Din was subjected to rocket fire, no casualties were reported.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
