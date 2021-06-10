Three drones target Baghdad International Airport: Report

According to the statement by security agencies, one of the drones was shot down

Baghdad International Airport has come under an attack by an unmanned aerial vehicle on Thursday, Iraqi security agencies said.

Earlier, Al Sumaria TV channel reported, citing a source in security agencies, that the Victory military base, located near the Baghdad international airport, came under rocket fire.

Shortly before this, the Balad airbase in the Iraqi province of Salah ad Din was subjected to rocket fire, no casualties were reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

