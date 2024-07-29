Three Indian students from Punjab killed in road incident in Canada’s New Brunswick

In a tragic incident, three Indian students from Punjab were killed in a road accident in Canada last week. The report said that among the victims, two were siblings.

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published29 Jul 2024, 10:46 PM IST
In a tragic incident, three Indian students from Punjab were killed in a road accident in Canada last week, Times Now reported on Monday.

The report said that among the victims, two were siblings from Malaud village in Ludhiana—Harman Somal (23) and Navjot Somal (19). The third victim was a girl named Rashmdeep Kaur (23), daughter of Bhupinder Singh and Suchet Kaur, both government teachers, from Samana in Sangrur district.

The trio had gone to Canada for studies. Navjot Somal had arrived in Canada a few months back on a study visa.

India Today cited Canada police as saying that the accident took place on July 27 around 9.27 pm on Highway 2 in Mill Cove, New Brunswick. All the three students were travelling from Moncton city in New Brunswickprovince suddenly the car's tire burst and they lost the control of the vehicle which overturned.

Chamkaur Singh, uncle of Rashamdeep Kaur who had gone to Canada four years ago, said that the students were returning by a taxi after submitting their PR files in Mountain City.

The report said all three occupants were rescued from the vehicle with severe injuries. The Brunswick police took victims to a nearby hospital, where they were declared dead by the doctors. The taxi driver survived the incident.

The families of the victims have urged the Punjab Government to facilitate the return of the bodies to their native villages.

Earlier on July 22, Lakhwinder Kaur, another Punjabi student from Batala in Gurdaspur died in a road accident near Brampton. The 21-year-old had been in Canada on a study visa for 10 months. Two other girls also died in that accident.

According to government data, 633 incidents of death of Indian students abroad were reported in the last five years due to various reasons, including natural causes, with Canada topping the list with 172 cases.

 

 

First Published:29 Jul 2024, 10:46 PM IST
