Home / News / World /  Three injured in knife attack on German train

Three injured in knife attack on German train

Local police said that the alleged perpetrator had been arrested
1 min read . 04:04 PM IST Reuters

There were no immediate details about the identity of the attacker, the victims or the seriousness of the injuries they sustained

FRANKFURT: Three people were injured in a knife attack on a train between the German cities of Regensburg and Nuremberg early on Saturday, the mass daily Bild said in its online edition, adding that police had arrested the attacker.

The attack happened at 0830 GMT near Neumarkt and the train had been halted at Seubersdorf, southeast of Nuremberg, it said.

Local police said that the alleged perpetrator had been arrested. "According to preliminary information, several people were injured," police in Neumarkt in der Oberpfalz said in a statement, assuring that "there is now no more danger".

