Three Israeli hostages freed from Gaza by Hamas as ceasefire marks first success

The first three hostages freed from Gaza have arrived in Israel, marking a significant moment as the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect on Sunday (January 20). The women, Romi Gonen, 24, Emily Damari, 28, and Doron Steinbrecher, 31, were abducted from various locations during the conflict. Their release brings hope for the more than 100 hostages still held by Hamas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

First glimpses of freedom amid tensions Footage captured the three women walking to Red Cross vehicles in Gaza City, where a large crowd cheered and scrambled to capture the moment. The vehicles were escorted by masked Hamas militants, armed and wearing green headbands, who struggled to secure the release.

Despite the emotional reunion, the women were swiftly transported for medical assessments. "They appear to be in good health," President Joe Biden remarked. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Tel Aviv, thousands gathered to watch the live broadcast and celebrated with joy, while relatives of the women wept in emotional relief. "An entire nation embraces you," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, acknowledging the significance of the release.

Ceasefire phase one: Gradual hostage releases and prisoner exchanges The ceasefire, brokered after months of negotiations by the US, Qatar, and Egypt, entered its first phase, which aims to facilitate the gradual return of 33 hostages over six weeks. Also, the release of 90 Palestinian prisoners occurred later Sunday, and humanitarian aid surged into Gaza.

This ceasefire is seen as a critical step toward ending the war, though tensions remain high. Netanyahu warned that Israel, with US backing, would continue military action if necessary. The ceasefire was also marred by a last-minute delay by Hamas, which pushed back the truce's start time by almost three hours. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The road ahead The devastation in Gaza is immense, with over 46,000 Palestinians killed, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. While aid begins to flow into Gaza, including hundreds of trucks of food and supplies, the damage to infrastructure—such as water, electricity, and roads—is extensive. Over 90% of Gaza's population has been displaced, and rebuilding will take years.

Negotiations for the next phase of the ceasefire are expected to begin in two weeks, but significant questions remain about the long-term political future of Gaza and the region. As the conflict has taken a heavy toll on both sides, there is cautious hope that the ceasefire will be a first step towards peace.

Ongoing tensions and political fallout Despite the ceasefire's success, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's departure from the government in protest against the ceasefire weakens Netanyahu’s coalition, though it does not affect the truce. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}