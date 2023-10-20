Three killed as storm ‘Babet’ hammers Scotland, Scandinavia in Northern Europe
Three people lost their lives as storm ‘Babet’ continues to wreak havoc in Northern Europe. Several people are left stranded as the heavy rainfall and high waves leave many areas flooded
Three people lost their livest, till Friday, amid severe destruction caused by the ‘Babet’ storm in Northern Europe. The autumn storm is expected to affect communities across the north of Europe, including outhern Sweden, northern Germany, and parts of Norway, etc.
