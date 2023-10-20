Three killed as storm ‘Babet’ hammers Scotland, Scandinavia in Northern Europe

Three people lost their lives as storm ‘Babet’ continues to wreak havoc in Northern Europe. Several people are left stranded as the heavy rainfall and high waves leave many areas flooded

Three people lost their livest, till Friday, amid severe destruction caused by the 'Babet' storm in Northern Europe. The autumn storm is expected to affect communities across the north of Europe, including outhern Sweden, northern Germany, and parts of Norway, etc.

The emergency services struggled to rescue families trapped by flood waters in Scotland on Friday, after storm Babet continued to move in east. Many flights were cancelled in Scandinavia.Gale winds flowing due to the storm also impacted air travel in several countries. At Lee Bradford airport in northern England a passenger plane skidded off the runway as it tried to land in strong winds.

In the wake of strengthening of the storm, the UK's met office issued a rare red severe weather warning for parts of eastern Scotland with "exceptional rainfall" of up to 22 centimetres (8.6 inches) forecast for Friday and Saturday.

The storm has taken lives of three adults in Scotland. To avert more casualties, rescue operations is underway in the worts-hit town of Brechin, northeast Scotland.

A man in his sixties also died Friday after getting caught in fast-flowing water in the central English county of Shropshire. On Thursday, a woman in her late fifties died after she was swept into a river in the county of Angus, northeast Scotland. Another person died in Angus on Thursday evening after a falling tree hit the van the 56-year-old was driving.

As the storm pummelled Scotland Friday, Scottish leader Humza Yousaf warned that he could not "stress how dangerous" conditions were, particularly in Brechin.

