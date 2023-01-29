Three shot dead at party at luxury home near Beverly Hills in Los Angeles

Three shot dead at party at luxury home near Beverly Hills in Los Angeles1 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 12:58 AM IST
Emergency services rushed to the swanky address in the Benedict Canyon area of Los Angeles overnight, where they found three people dead in a vehicle parked outside
Three people were shot dead Saturday and four others injured at a luxury home near Beverly Hills, at what US police described as a gathering at a short-term rental property.
