Three terrorists killed after bombs they were manufacturing explode in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Three terrorists were killed when explosives they were handling detonated prematurely in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said on Friday.

The blast occurred in Kot Kundian village in Dera Ismail Khan district while the terrorists were reportedly manufacturing an improvised explosive device (IED) on Thursday night, a PTI report said.

While one of the terrorists remain unidentified, two of the deceased were identified as Sahib Khan from Tank district and Turab from South Waziristan.

Security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to trace handlers and facilitators linked to the incident, the report added.

Gunman opens fire at police vehicle In a separate attack on Thursday night, unidentified gunmen opened fire on a police vehicle in Wana, South Waziristan, critically injuring a deputy superintendent of police.

A police constable, identified as the DSP’s gunman, went missing and is suspected to have been abducted. According to the report, the attack occurred when the police team was travelling from Wana to Toi Khula.

Following the incident, security forces launched a large-scale search operation and heightened surveillance across Wana. While no group has claimed responsibility, and investigators are probing the motive, terrorism and targeted retaliation are not being ruled out.

South Waziristan, a former militant hub, has witnessed intermittent violence despite ongoing military operations, the PTI report said.

Blast claimed by IS kills four According to an AFP report, an explosion in northwest Pakistan killed at least four local government officials and police Wednesday, an officer told AFP, in an attack claimed by a branch of the Islamic State group.

"One senior government official, along with another government official and two police officers, were killed in the attack. Eleven people were wounded," said Waqas Rafiq, a senior police official stationed in Bajaur, a city near the border with Afghanistan.

The officials were travelling in a car in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province when "the attack happened in a market in Bajaur city", Rafiq added.

Hours later the Islamic State Khorasan (IS-K) jihadist group claimed to have detonated an explosives-laden moped that targeted the vehicle in which the officials were traveling.