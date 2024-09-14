Three US citizens sentenced to death in Congo over role in failed coup

CONGO-SECURITY/ (UPDATE 3, PIX):UPDATE 3-Three US citizens sentenced to death in Congo over role in failed coup

Reuters
Updated14 Sep 2024, 02:39 AM IST
Three US citizens sentenced to death in Congo over role in failed coup
Three US citizens sentenced to death in Congo over role in failed coup

*

Three Americans sentenced to death in Congo

*

They are among 37 defendants sentenced for their role in a failed coup in May

*

US State Department monitoring the case, defendants can appeal

By Sonia Rolley and Jessica Donati

Sept 13 - Three U.S. citizens are among 37 defendants sentenced to death by a military court on Friday for their role in a May failed coup in Democratic Republic of Congo.

Armed men briefly occupied an office of the presidency in capital Kinshasa on May 19 before their leader, U.S.-based Congolese politician Christian Malanga, was killed by security forces.

His son, Marcel Malanga, was among the Americans on trial, along with Marcel's friend, Tyler Thompson, who played high school football with him in Utah. Both are in their 20s.

The third American, Benjamin Zalman-Polun, was a business associate of Christian Malanga.

All three were found guilty of criminal conspiracy, terrorism and other charges, and sentenced to death in a ruling read on live TV.

Malanga had previously told the court that his father had threatened to kill him unless he participated. He also told the court it was his first time visiting Congo at the invitation of his father, whom he had not seen in years.

The Americans are among some 50 people, including U.S., British, Canadian, Belgian and Congolese citizens, standing trial following the failed coup.

A total of 37 defendants were sentenced to death.

The verdict was read out under a tent in the yard of Ndolo military prison on the outskirts of Kinshasa. The defendants were seated in front of the judge, wearing blue and yellow prison-issued tops.

The trial began in July.

In Washington, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said embassy staff had attended the proceedings and would continue to follow developments closely.

"We understand that the legal process in the DRC allows for defendants to appeal the court's decision," he told a briefing.

The 37 defendants include Belgian-Congolese citizen Jean-Jacques Wondo. Wondo's family released video messages addressed to Congo President Félix Tshisekedi ahead of the trial to ask for his release.

"I beg you, intervene, he is innocent," Nathalie Kayembe Wondo, his wife, said in the message.

Relatives of Marcel Malanga and Thompson did not respond to requests for comment.

Marcel Malanga's mother, Brittney Sawyer, has previously said her son is innocent.

Thompson's stepmother, Miranda Thompson, has previously said her stepson travelled to Congo on vacation to explore the world.

Thompson is feeling lonely and isolated in prison, according to the fundraising site that his family set up to support his defense.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Sep 2024, 02:39 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldThree US citizens sentenced to death in Congo over role in failed coup

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    153.40
    03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.65 (1.09%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    239.30
    03:49 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    2.1 (0.89%)

    Bandhan Bank

    207.05
    03:57 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    10 (5.07%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    135.95
    03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.2 (0.89%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Linde India

    8,205.20
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    623.3 (8.22%)

    IDBI Bank

    94.94
    03:53 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    7 (7.96%)

    IIFL Finance

    523.65
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    38.4 (7.91%)

    Home First Finance Company India

    1,203.70
    03:43 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    76.3 (6.77%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,200.000.00
      Chennai
      72,220.000.00
      Delhi
      72,890.000.00
      Kolkata
      74,510.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue