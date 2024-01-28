Three US service members killed, many wounded in drone attack on US forces in Jordan: Joe Biden
All the killed US service members were the first US fatalities in months of strikes against American forces across the Middle East by Iranian-backed militias amid the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.
At least three US service members were killed and many were wounded in a drone attack in Jordan by 'Iran-backed' militant groups, news agency AP quoted US President Joe Biden as saying in a statement on 28 January.
