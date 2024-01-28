At least three US service members were killed and many were wounded in a drone attack in Jordan by 'Iran-backed' militant groups, news agency AP quoted US President Joe Biden as saying in a statement on 28 January. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

All the killed US service members were the first US fatalities in months of strikes against American forces across the Middle East by Iranian-backed militias amid the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. This has increased the risk of escalation in the region.

The US President mentioned that the United States ‘will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner our choosing’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to details, the Saturday night attack took place in northeast Jordan, near the border with Syria.

However, there has been no immediate reaction from Jordan, a kingdom bordering Iraq, Israel, the Palestinian territory of the West Bank, Saudi Arabia, and Syria. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

U.S. troops long have used Jordan, a close American ally. as a basing point. Some 3,000 American troops typically are stationed in Jordan. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

“While we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq," Biden said in his statement, adding, "The US will carry on their commitment to fight terrorism."

The US troops in Iraq and Syria have faced drone and missile attacks on their bases since Israel’s war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip began. The attack on Jordan marks the first targeting of American troops in Jordan during the war. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Biden, who was in South Carolina's Columbia, was briefed Sunday morning by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, national security adviser Jake Sullivan, and principal deputy national security adviser Jon Finer.

Biden's statement did not mention how many troops were injured but CNN said at least two dozen service members were wounded in the attack.

With agency inputs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!