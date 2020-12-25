Through AIDS, Ebola and Covid, Dr. Fauci is still treating patients

Dr. Fauci went out of his way to make her family comfortable in deeply uncomfortable times, she said. Before others his age had to be taught how to Zoom, he learned FaceTime so they could be in regular communication. He still emails regularly with patients from the 1970s—even with his inbox swamped in 2020. But the most reassuring thing he did for Ms. Pham happened before she remembers meeting him. Not long after Ms. Pham was admitted, Dr. Fauci shared a message with the world: He predicted that she would be an Ebola survivor.