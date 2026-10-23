Earthquake Today: Magnitude 7 quake jolts Tibet killing 16; over 300 houses collapse in China's Nagqu — Top updates

Earthquake Today: At least 16 people were killed in the powerful magnitude 7 earthquake in China's Tibet on Thursday evening. According to official media, another 54 people were injured in the quake, and hundreds of houses collapsed in the northern regional city of Nagqu.
The US Geological Survey said the quake occurred at 10:33 p.m. local time, with its epicentre 191 kilometres (119 miles) east-northeast of Nagqu, in a sparsely populated, high-altitude area of northern Tibet. It put the earthquake’s depth at 18 kilometres (11 miles).
Nagqu is more than 300 kilometres (186 miles) north of Tibet’s capital, Lhasa.
In January 2025, at least 126 people were killed in an earthquake in Tibet's rural Tingri county.
In December 2023, a quake in remote Gansu province in northwest China killed at least 127 people, according to state media.
That quake was China's deadliest since 2014, when more than 600 people died in the southwestern province of Yunnan.
A huge tremor in 2008 in Sichuan province left some 90,000 people dead or missing, including around 5,000 schoolchildren.
(With inputs from agencies)
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