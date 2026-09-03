Tibet hit by magnitude 5 earthquake days after deadly glacier collapse wreaked havoc near Nepal border

A magnitude 5 earthquake struck Tibet on Thursday (local time), nearly 10 days after flash floods devastated a town near the Nepal border.
According to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ), the earthquake occurred at a depth of 110 km. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage following the latest tremor.
The earthquake comes more than a week after a glacier collapsed near the Tibet-Nepal border, triggering a powerful flow of ice, rocks and water that caused extensive damage across settlements and valleys on both sides. Media reports said the disaster has claimed at least 1,268 lives so far, while more than 4,200 people are still missing.
(This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.)