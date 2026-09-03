Tibet hit by magnitude 5 earthquake days after deadly glacier collapse wreaked havoc near Nepal border

A magnitude 5 earthquake struck Tibet on Thursday (local time), nearly 10 days after flash floods devastated a town near the Nepal border. There have been no immediate reports of damage or casualties so far.

Swati Gandhi
Updated3 Sep 2026, 03:06 PM IST
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Representational image of devastation caused by an earthquake
Representational image of devastation caused by an earthquake

A magnitude 5 earthquake struck Tibet on Thursday (local time), nearly 10 days after flash floods devastated a town near the Nepal border.

According to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ), the earthquake occurred at a depth of 110 km. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage following the latest tremor.

The earthquake comes more than a week after a glacier collapsed near the Tibet-Nepal border, triggering a powerful flow of ice, rocks and water that caused extensive damage across settlements and valleys on both sides. Media reports said the disaster has claimed at least 1,268 lives so far, while more than 4,200 people are still missing.

(This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.)

About the Author

Swati Gandhi

Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.

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