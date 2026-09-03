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Tibet hit by magnitude 5 earthquake days after deadly glacier collapse wreaked havoc near Nepal border

A magnitude 5 earthquake struck Tibet on Thursday (local time), nearly 10 days after flash floods devastated a town near the Nepal border. There have been no immediate reports of damage or casualties so far.

Swati Gandhi
Updated3 Sep 2026, 03:06 PM IST
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Representational image of devastation caused by an earthquake
Representational image of devastation caused by an earthquake
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A magnitude 5 earthquake struck Tibet on Thursday (local time), nearly 10 days after flash floods devastated a town near the Nepal border.

According to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ), the earthquake occurred at a depth of 110 km. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage following the latest tremor.

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The earthquake comes more than a week after a glacier collapsed near the Tibet-Nepal border, triggering a powerful flow of ice, rocks and water that caused extensive damage across settlements and valleys on both sides. Media reports said the disaster has claimed at least 1,268 lives so far, while more than 4,200 people are still missing.

(This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.)

About the Author

Swati Gandhi

Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More

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