‘Tibetan must decide Dalai Lama’s successor': Japanese Buddhist Conference

‘Tibetan must decide Dalai Lama’s successor': Japanese Buddhist Conference5 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 02:39 PM IST
The Japan Buddhist Conference for World Federation is an umbrella organisation that brings together a number of sects of Japanese Buddhism, with millions of followers in Japan and other countries and the letter has strongly voiced objections over China's constant interference in Tibet's religious and spiritual matters.
In a sharp message to China to back off from interfering in the succession process of the next Dalai Lama, the Japanese Buddhist Conference for World Federation has placed on record its position that the Tibetan people must decide the successor of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama on the basis of Tibetan culture and history, and not China.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×