OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Tibetans have no freedom in China, says Sangay amid parliament-in-exile election

Tibetans have no freedom in China, says Sangay amid parliament-in-exile election

Tibetan PM in exile Lobsang Sangay cast his vote for Tibetan general elections of Sikyong/President of Central Tibetan Administration and 45 members of Tibetan parliament in exile in Dharamshala, Sunday. (PTI)Premium
Tibetan PM in exile Lobsang Sangay cast his vote for Tibetan general elections of Sikyong/President of Central Tibetan Administration and 45 members of Tibetan parliament in exile in Dharamshala, Sunday. (PTI)
 2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2021, 08:14 PM IST ANI

Tibetans from 26 countries including India today voted for the final phase of the general election for the Dharamshala-based parliament-in-exile also called the Central Tibetan Administraton to elect the next Sikyong (president)

DHARAMSHALA : Amid the general election for the Dharamshala-based parliament-in-exile, Central Tibetan Administration, its president Lobsang Sangay on Sunday said Tibetans don't enjoy freedom in China but under the great leadership of Dalai Lama they have been given this gift of democracy in India.

"We are sending a clear message to Beijing that there is no democracy in China and Tibetans don't enjoy freedom but under the great leadership of his holiness the Dalai Lama we in-exile have been given this gift of democracy," Sangay told ANI.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

He further stated that "Today is a proud day, where Tibetans all over the world come together to celebrate and participate and embrace democracy. To show that we are refugees for political reasons but as a human being, we are as capable, as any other citizens of a democratic country."

"I wish the upcoming leadership the very best. We wish that they be better than us in reaching out to a global stage and support from all over the world and raising the issue of Tibet all over the world and hope that they get triple-forth times funding than us," he said.

Tibetans from 26 countries including India today voted for the final phase of the general election for the Dharamshala-based parliament-in-exile also called the Central Tibetan Administraton to elect the next Sikyong (president). A total of 45 members of the CTA will also be elected.

Penpa Tsering and Aukatsang Kelsang Dorjee are the two candidates for the President of Central Tibetan Administration of Tibetan Government-in-exile.

During the first phase of elections, there were eight candidates for Sikyong/ President in which Penpa Tsering secured the highest 24,488 votes and Aukatsang Kelsang Dorjee secured the second-highest 14,544 votes.

Tibet is ruled by the Chinese Communist Party government based in Beijing, with local decision-making power concentrated in the hands of Chinese party officials.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Antony BlinkenPremium Premium

US warns of 'consequences' if Russia acts 'aggressively' in Ukraine

1 min read . 08:09 PM IST
A health worker collects a swab sample of a passenger to test for COVID- 19 Premium Premium

Gujarat reports 5,469 new COVID19 cases, 54 deaths in last 24 hours

1 min read . 08:00 PM IST
Passengers enquire with private bus operators at the Nelamangala Rural Bust Stand in Bangalore Premium Premium

Karnataka reports year's highest fresh covid cases, active cases over 69,000

1 min read . 07:58 PM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with the state Covid-19 task force members today.Premium Premium

Maharashtra: CM holds meeting with Covid task force

3 min read . 08:01 PM IST

Tibet was a sovereign state before China's invasion in 1950 when the People's Liberation Army (PLA) entered northern Tibet.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout