Eventbrite is a global self-service ticketing, marketing, and experience technology platform that serves a community of hundreds of thousands of event creators in nearly 180 countries. Eventbrite Inc said on Tuesday it will eliminate about 8% of the company's workforce, as the ticketing service provider looks to cut costs amid worries of an economic downturn. Eventbrite said it also plans to relocate about 30% of the remaining roles, including moving certain development roles to Spain and India from Argentina and the U.S. The company added it will relocate nearly all of the customer support and operations roles to locations outside the U.S.

