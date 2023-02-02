A Swiss baker's record-setting cake dress has now gone viral. Natasha Coline Kim Fah Lee Fokas of SweetyCakes recently created the largest wearable cake dress (supported) in the world. The unusual costume was made from traditional cake ingredients and unveiled on January 15 this year.

The extraordinary 131.15 kg dessert was in the shape of a ball gown with flowers made out of royal icing, a sweetheart neckline, and artistic pleats running down its length.

A video uploaded on the Guinness World Records Instagram handle shows the model ducking into the outfit and walking a short distance. Officials then proceeded to cut slices of cake off her outfit (a somewhat less enchanting visual) to showcase its unusual nature.

The cake was required to weigh 68 kg or more and the and the model wearing the cake dress had to walk five metres without the dress falling apart in order to set a new record.

The dress was created in the design of a wedding gown, supported by an aluminium frame and two metal bolts. The top of the dress - a corsage made of plaster - weighed 50.90 kg and the top part of the cake was made of sugar paste or fondant. The frame acted as a cake dress skirt and small boards held the cake in place.

To clinch the record, the wearable cake dress had to be weighed. This included the model's weight before wearing the dress and weighed again when worn, making sure the measurement was exact.