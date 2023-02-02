Tie the knot in a record-setting cake gown - Swiss baker's wearable dessert goes viral
The extraordinary 131.15 kg dessert was in the shape of a ball gown with flowers made out of royal icing, a sweetheart neckline, and artistic pleats running down its length.
A Swiss baker's record-setting cake dress has now gone viral. Natasha Coline Kim Fah Lee Fokas of SweetyCakes recently created the largest wearable cake dress (supported) in the world. The unusual costume was made from traditional cake ingredients and unveiled on January 15 this year.
