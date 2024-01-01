‘Ties with China must be decided by will of people,’ Taiwan president says in response to Xi's reunification claims
President Tsai Ing-wen of Taiwan stated that the island's relationship with China should be determined by the will of the people and based on peace and dignity.
This comes after Chinese President Xi Jinping said that reunification with Taiwan is inevitable.
Taiwan's relations with China must be decided by the will of the people and peace must be based on "dignity", President Tsai Ing-wen said on Monday after China's leader, Xi Jinping, said "reunification" with the island is inevitable.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message