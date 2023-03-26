TikTok ban in US? Lawmakers to move ahead with bill amid China surveillance row

TikTok ban in US? Lawmakers to move ahead with bill amid China surveillance row1 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 11:58 PM IST
CEO Shou Zi Chew insisted recently that TikTok had never turned over user data to the Chinese government. Lawmakers however note that Chinese law compels companies such as TikTok's parent company to fork over data to the government for whatever purposes it deems to involve national security.
Amid growing calls for a TikTok ban, US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy indicated on Sunday that it would move forward with legislation to ‘protect Americans from the technological tentacles of the Chinese Communist Party’. The development comes mere days after TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew was grilled by US lawmakers about national security and other concerns involving the app.
