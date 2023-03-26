TikTok ban in US? Lawmakers to move ahead with bill amid China surveillance row

Western governments are growing increasingly worried that TikTok’s owner, Beijing-based ByteDance, might give browsing history or other data about users to China’s government or promote propaganda and disinformation. The US and other nations have banned TikTok from government-owned devices, as have several states. The US Committee on Foreign Investment, part of Biden's Treasury Department, has reportedly threatened to ban TikTok if ByteDance doesn't sell its stake in the app