TikTok ban in US: What House Bill says? Impact on users | Explainer
US lawmakers have renewed the debate to ban the Chinese social media applications, that have millions of American users, in view of national security concerns
The US House of Representatives has passed a bill by 352 to 65 votes to ban Chinese social media app Tiktok. The bill now heads to the US Senate for it to be sent to the White House for the President to sign it into law.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message