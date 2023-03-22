TikTok CEO Shou Chew will tell Congress his app is safer than most3 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 09:59 AM IST
TikTok is fighting to convince lawmakers that the company should be allowed to continue operating in the US
TikTok Chief Executive Officer Shou Chew plans to tell Congress his app does more to protect young users than rival social media and that Beijing has no authority over its data, invoking familiar arguments to head off a US ban or forced sale.
