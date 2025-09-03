TikTok influencer, family found dead in Mexico, bodies discovered wrapped in plastic inside truck

In a shocking incident, a popular TikTok influencer, her husband, and their two young children were found dead inside their pickup truck in Guadalajara, Mexico. The gruesome discovery has sparked nationwide outrage and raised concerns over rising violent crime in the region, the Independent reported.

The victims were identified as Esmeralda Ferrer Garibay (32), her husband Roberto Carlos Gil Licea (36), and their children, Gael Santiago (13) and Regina (7). Their bodies were found wrapped in plastic inside an abandoned gray Ford Ranger parked in downtown Guadalajara. Authorities confirmed their identities nearly a week after the remains were discovered.

Garibay was a rising social media personality with over 46,000 followers on TikTok under the username Esmeralda FG. She often shared videos showcasing luxury brands, high-end cars, and her cosmetic surgery transformations. Some of her most viral videos featured lip-syncs to narco-corridos, Mexican ballads that romanticise drug trafficking culture.

One widely shared clip even featured a caption that translated to, “Advantages of having a narco boyfriend.” Her final TikTok, posted on August 7, garnered over 3 million views and showed her driving on a rural dirt road, accompanied by a message about her neighbourhood and the bad weather conditions.

Investigation focuses on Husband’s business dealings While Garibay’s online content initially fueled speculation about the motive, investigators believe her husband may have been the main target. Licea reportedly dealt in vehicle trading and tomato farming in Michoacán, a region known for cartel activity, according to local daily El Financiero.

Authorities tracked the truck’s movements using CCTV footage and data from the Ministry of Security and National Guard. The trail led them to an auto repair shop on Ejido Avenue, where investigators believe the family was killed.

“The scene was processed, and investigators found multiple pieces of evidence suggesting the family was murdered there,” prosecutor Alfonso Gutiérrez Santillán stated. “While forensic results are pending, ballistic and blood evidence strongly indicate this was the primary crime scene.”

Twist in the case: Suspects abducted Two men employed at the repair shop were initially detained for questioning but later released due to a lack of evidence. However, in a shocking turn of events, those two men, along with two of their relatives, were kidnapped shortly after leaving the prosecutor’s office.

Prosecutor Blanca Trujillo revealed that the armed group responsible for the abductions had been “watching the exit for over two hours” before striking. While one of the abducted men managed to escape, three others remain missing.

The case has highlighted the deep influence of organised crime in Mexico, especially in states like Michoacán and Jalisco. Authorities continue to investigate the motive behind the brutal killings as the search for the missing individuals intensifies.