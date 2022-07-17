TikTok, Instagram posing a threat to Google. Here's why2 min read . Updated: 17 Jul 2022, 08:21 PM IST
- A senior official from Google said, younger people are generally interested in more visually rich forms of information discovery
Young people today prefer social media platforms over Google services for search activities. For example, an individual between the age of 18 and 24 would prefer to go to TikTok or Instagram when they are looking for places to hang out than Google Maps or Search. And this trend is highly impacting the core Google services.