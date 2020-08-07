TikTok's sale to US-based company may alleviate security concerns: tech expert

"The sale of the app to an American-based company could alleviate concerns that American data is being shared with foreign powers that are not always working in our mutual interests. An acquisition by Microsoft would provide another asset to the company which has been making investments in some social networks such as LinkedIn. It would also have the potential for lawmakers to provide certain restrictions on data sharing and collection practices in the future," said Horning, director of social informatics research in the Center for Human Computer Interaction at Virginia Tech.