Home >News >world >TikTok says it will exit Hong Kong market within days
FILE PHOTO: A TikTok logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A TikTok logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo (REUTERS)

TikTok says it will exit Hong Kong market within days

1 min read . Updated: 07 Jul 2020, 08:46 AM IST Echo Wang , Reuters

  • ByteDance has made the decision to exit the region following China's establishment of a sweeping new national security law for the semi-autonomous city
  • The company, now run by former Walt Disney Co executive Kevin Mayer, has said in the past that the app's user data is not stored in China

TikTok said it will exit the Hong Kong market within days, a spokesman told Reuters on late Monday, as other technology companies including Facebook Inc have suspended processing government requests for user data in the region.

The short form video app owned by China-based ByteDance has made the decision to exit the region following China's establishment of a sweeping new national security law for the semi-autonomous city.

"In light of recent events, we've decided to stop operations of the TikTok app in Hong Kong," a TikTok spokesman said in response to a Reuters question about its commitment to the market.

The company, now run by former Walt Disney Co executive Kevin Mayer, has said in the past that the app's user data is not stored in China.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Trell is being pitched as an Indian alternative to TikTok

Indian alternative to TikTok, Trell registers over 1.2 crore downloads

1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
FILE PHOTO: TikTok logos are seen on smartphones in front of a displayed ByteDance logo in this illustration taken Nov. 27, 2019. (REUTERS)

TikTok owner Bytedance could suffer loss of $6 billion from India’s ban: Report

2 min read . 04 Jul 2020
FILE PHOTO: Customers distance before entering an Apple Store (REUTERS)

Apple assessing new Hong Kong law as other tech companies pause data responses

1 min read . 05:25 AM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout