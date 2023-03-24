TikTok to be blocked from parliamentary devices, networks in UK over cyber security fears: Report3 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 06:55 AM IST
TikTok can still be used on personal devices while on the parliamentary estate, provided the devices aren't connected to the parliament's WiFi network
In the latest ban imposed on Chinese-owned social media app TikTok, the app will be blocked from parliamentary devices and networks in the UK, Sky News reported.
