TikTok's head of US trust and safety to leave the company - here's why2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 05:12 AM IST
TikTok is owned by Chinese tech company ByteDance and has already been banned from government-issued phones in countries such as Canada and Australia over concerns about whether the Chinese government can access user data or influence what people see on the popular app.
TikTok's head of US trust and safety, Eric Han, will depart the company on May 12, leaving the popular short-form video app without a key executive as it fights the threat of a ban in the country, the company said in an official statement.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×