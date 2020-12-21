Tilray and Aphria announce merger to create the largest global cannabis company

Cannabis also had a victory in the US Congress earlier this month as the US House of Representatives passed a bill, the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act, to de-schedule and end the federal prohibition of cannabis, which if put into law would be a watershed moment for the multi-billion dollar cannabis industry. The bill now has to be considered by the US Senate in the present session of Congress. If the bill does not sign into law before Congress adjourns on January 3, 2021, the bill will have to be reintroduced. This is most likely what is to happen. Regardless, the bill is likely to be dead on arrival in a Senate still controlled by Mitch McConnell, who has indicated that he has no plans to vote on the legalisation of cannabis. However, this is certainly a first step on the road to legalising cannabis, heralding a sanguine future for the cannabis industry.