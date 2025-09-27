Tim Allen, inspired by Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika, forgives father's killer

Actor-comedian Tim Allen has said that the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika, has inspired him to forgive his father's killer.

Allen's father was killed more than six decades ago in a drunk-driving accident. The actor was 11 years old.

In a social media post after the memorial service of Kirk, 31, who was assassinated on September 10 at an event at Utah Valley University, Allen said, "When Erika Kirk spoke the words on the man who killed her husband: 'That man… that young man… I forgive him' That moment deeply affected me."

"I have struggled for over 60 years to forgive the man who killed my Dad. I will say those words now as I type: 'I forgive the man who killed my father.' Peace be with you all," he further said.

Erika Kirk, while speaking at the memorial service on September 21, had forgiven the alleged assailant of her husband, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson.

"The answer to hate is not hate," Erika Kirk had said at the event attended by likes of conservative leaders like Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

Erika Kirk's speech at Charlie Kirk funeral Erika, who has taken the helm of Turning Point USA, the right-wing youth advocacy association started by her late husband in 2012, delivered an emotional tribute, looking up at the heavens and mouthing, "I love you," before speaking about his devotion to Christianity, his family and his activism. The Kirks have two young children.

"I want all of you to know, while Charlie died far too early, he was also ready to die," she said. "He left this world without regrets. He did 100% of what he could every day."

While offering forgiveness to the alleged assassin, Erika cited the Bible's account that Jesus Christ urged his followers to forgive his tormentors while on the cross.

"My husband Charlie wanted to save young men, just like the one who took his life," she said.