As the Diwali festive season is going on, several brands and food outlets are offering special Diwali offers.

Tim Horton's, the Canada-based coffee chain is also offering Diwali specials, for which the brand is facing backlash on the Internet. Recently, a user on social media platform X accused Tim Horton's of “white washing Diwali". The post has already garnered more than 36K views and is getting a range of reactions.

In the post by user @lilcosmicowgirl, an image of the menu is visible, showing some of the Diwali offerings. Prices and photos of three products: Jalebi Cheesecake Donut, Caramel Pistachio Donut and Choco Chikki Donut are visible.

“Feels wrong to read Jalebi & cheesecake in the same breath," wrote an X user.

Another user wrote: “It is fine when we do it... Why not them? When we eat Kulhad Pizza or Gulaab Jamun on Ice cream, they don't think we are Brown washing their dishes."

An another X user said: “White washing would be if they called it a funnel cake cheesecake or something This is just like a chai latte. Terrible idea but not whitewashing"

The reaction to Tim Horton’s culinary has been mixed. Some other reactions on the post are --

“Take 2 cheesecake , place them on top of each other, the top one inverted & stuff the jalebi inside the donuts. Donut, cream, jalebi, cream, donut. Banger dessert."

“Why are all these dishes non veg???"

“i don't see an issue"

“Where to get this?"

“Well , some street food vendor at someplace in india will take revenge soon."

“All of these sound like diabetes."

“Jalebi cheesecake donut sounds GOOD."

“Why does choco chikki sound so cute."

