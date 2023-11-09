A user on social media platform X accused Tim Hortons of “white washing Diwali’ for offering the festival specials

Tim Horton's, the Canada-based coffee chain is also offering Diwali specials, for which the brand is facing backlash on the Internet.

The post has already garnered more than 36K views and is getting a range of reactions.

In the post by user @lilcosmicowgirl, an image of the menu is visible, showing some of the Diwali offerings. Prices and photos of three products: Jalebi Cheesecake Donut, Caramel Pistachio Donut and Choco Chikki Donut are visible.

“Feels wrong to read Jalebi & cheesecake in the same breath," wrote an X user.

An another X user said: “White washing would be if they called it a funnel cake cheesecake or something This is just like a chai latte. Terrible idea but not whitewashing"

The reaction to Tim Horton’s culinary has been mixed. Some other reactions on the post are --

“Why are all these dishes non veg???"

“i don't see an issue"

“Well , some street food vendor at someplace in india will take revenge soon."

“All of these sound like diabetes."

“Why does choco chikki sound so cute."

