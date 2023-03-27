Time becomes ‘fluid’ for Lebanon residents amid daylight savings row

In a theme straight out of sci-fi fiction, residents of Lebanon have found themselves alternately gaining and losing time - often an hour or more - as they go about their day. As is the case with reality most of the time (no pun intended) however, the explanation is somewhat less interesting.

The bizarre phenomenon began last week after the government's last-minute decision to delay the start of daylight savings time by a month. And while some welcomed the decision to until the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan others refused to implement the change, resulting in mass confusion.

For the uninitiated, daylight savings time is the practice of advancing clocks during warmer months in order to ensure that darkness falls at a 'later' time.

“I had an 8 am appointment and a 9 am class, which will now happen at the same time," Haruka Naito told The Guardian.

“Now I drop my kids to school at 8 am but arrive to my work 42 km away at 7:30 am and then I leave work at 5 pm but I arrive home an hour later at 7 pm," another individual told Bloomberg.

ALSO READ: Hungarian parliament ratifies Finland NATO accession

In some cases, the debate took on a sectarian nature, with many Christian politicians and institutions, including the small nation's largest church, the Maronite Church, rejecting the move.

Amid chaotic scenes, officials said on Monday that the unpopular decision would be reversed. The country's caretaker prime minister said on Monday evening that the Cabinet had decided to implement the change in two days.

“The new daylight saving time will start at midnight Wednesday," Najib Mikati said after a Cabinet meeting that only discussed the issue.

(With inputs from agencies)