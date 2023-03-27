Time becomes ‘fluid’ for Lebanon residents amid daylight savings row

Time becomes ‘fluid’ for Lebanon residents amid daylight savings row1 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 11:43 PM IST
Last week, the government delayed the start of daylight saving time by a month. While some implemented the change, others refused, with many Lebanese finding themselves juggling work and school schedules in different time zones — in a country that is just 88 kilometers at its widest point.
In a theme straight out of sci-fi fiction, residents of Lebanon have found themselves alternately gaining and losing time - often an hour or more - as they go about their day. As is the case with reality most of the time (no pun intended) however, the explanation is somewhat less interesting.
