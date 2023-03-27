Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / World /  Time becomes ‘fluid’ for Lebanon residents amid daylight savings row

Time becomes ‘fluid’ for Lebanon residents amid daylight savings row

1 min read . 27 Mar 2023 Anwesha Mitra( with inputs from Reuters )
A Church's clock tower (front) next to the governmental palace in Beirut indicates the new summer time on March 27, 2023. - Lebanon is divided between two time zones after a decision by the caretaker government on March 23 to delay rolling clocks forward until April 20, instead of the usual last week of March, a move which was met with opposition from the influential Maronite Church. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)

Last week, the government delayed the start of daylight saving time by a month. While some implemented the change, others refused, with many Lebanese finding themselves juggling work and school schedules in different time zones — in a country that is just 88 kilometers at its widest point.

In a theme straight out of sci-fi fiction, residents of Lebanon have found themselves alternately gaining and losing time - often an hour or more - as they go about their day. As is the case with reality most of the time (no pun intended) however, the explanation is somewhat less interesting. 

The bizarre phenomenon began last week after the government's last-minute decision to delay the start of daylight savings time by a month. And while some welcomed the decision to until the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan others refused to implement the change, resulting in mass confusion.

For the uninitiated, daylight savings time is the practice of advancing clocks during warmer months in order to ensure that darkness falls at a 'later' time. 

“I had an 8 am appointment and a 9 am class, which will now happen at the same time," Haruka Naito told The Guardian.

“Now I drop my kids to school at 8 am but arrive to my work 42 km away at 7:30 am and then I leave work at 5 pm but I arrive home an hour later at 7 pm," another individual told Bloomberg.

ALSO READ: Hungarian parliament ratifies Finland NATO accession

In some cases, the debate took on a sectarian nature, with many Christian politicians and institutions, including the small nation's largest church, the Maronite Church, rejecting the move.

Amid chaotic scenes, officials said on Monday that the unpopular decision would be reversed. The country's caretaker prime minister said on Monday evening that the Cabinet had decided to implement the change in two days.

“The new daylight saving time will start at midnight Wednesday," Najib Mikati said after a Cabinet meeting that only discussed the issue.

(With inputs from agencies)

