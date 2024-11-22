TIME covers Elon Musk’s to-do list ‘Get Trump elected, slash $2 trillion’, Tesla CEO reacts: ‘Some of them needed for…’

Elon Musk criticised TIME magazine for publishing a cover story about his alleged 'to-do list' without his input. He said he hasn't conducted any media interviews and the list does not represent his actual plans.

Livemint
Published22 Nov 2024, 09:27 AM IST
Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk reacts to recent TIME magazine's coverage
Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk reacts to recent TIME magazine’s coverage(REUTERS)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Thursday reacted to TIME magazine's latest cover story featuring his ‘To-do list’. While sharing the weekly news magazine's photo illustration of the story, Elon Musk made it clear that he didn't give any media interviews and clarified that this was not his checklist.

Also Read | UK MPs to question Elon Musk over X’s role in Southport riots

Elon Musk's ‘To-do list’ by TIME Magazine

According to the photo illustration of the TIME story, Elon Musk's ‘to-do list’ has tasks like ‘Get Trump Elected’, ‘Implant Human Brain Chip’, ‘Bring Rocket Back,’ etc. The list also mentioned two unchecked boxes: ‘Slash $2 trillion’ and ‘Fly to Mars.’

TIME's article delved deeper into Elon Musk's future plans after he played a major role in Republican Donald Trump's re-election. During the US Presidential Elections 2024 campaign, the tech billionaire supported Donald Trump, whether in terms of donations or public campaigns. Over the past few years, Elon Musk has been a vocal critic of the Joe Biden-led US government. 

Also Read | Trump’s plan to cut spending could ignite legal war with Congress, says Report

“What Musk meant to the Trump campaign went far beyond the $120 million he pumped in, the field program he established, or the social-media boost he provided. To many of the young men who flocked to Trump in record numbers, Musk was an ideal avatar,” read TIME's latest article on Elon Musk.

Apart from shedding light on Elon Musk's plans to establish a Mars colony, the article also covered the possibility of a clash between Elon Musk and Donald Trump after the latter takes over as the US President in January next year.

Elon Musk's reaction to TIME story

While resharing the TIME cover story photo, the X owner slammed the media house for publishing a story without his interview and clarified that this was not his checklist. 

“To be clear, I have not done any media interviews and this is not actually my checklist,” wrote Elon Musk on X.

“I am trying to make life multiplanetary to maximize the probable lifespan of consciousness. Some of the items below are needed for that,” he added in his post.

A few years ago, TIME magazine declared Elon Musk the Person of the Year for 2021. At that time, the publication had called the SpaceX founder a “clown, genius, edgelord, visionary, industrialist, showman”.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Nov 2024, 09:27 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldTIME covers Elon Musk’s to-do list ‘Get Trump elected, slash $2 trillion’, Tesla CEO reacts: ‘Some of them needed for…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    470.20
    10:40 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    -5.95 (-1.25%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,096.80
    10:40 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    -17.9 (-1.61%)

    Tata Steel share price

    141.00
    10:40 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    0.75 (0.53%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    235.00
    10:40 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    6.4 (2.8%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    693.00
    10:32 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    12.45 (1.83%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    252.35
    10:33 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    4.25 (1.71%)

    Coforge share price

    8,282.30
    10:32 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    72.05 (0.88%)

    Federal Bank share price

    209.05
    10:33 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    -1.75 (-0.83%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    652.70
    10:33 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    -45 (-6.45%)

    Honasa Consumer share price

    224.95
    10:32 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    -12.45 (-5.24%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    79.80
    10:33 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    -4.36 (-5.18%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,510.80
    10:33 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    -72.2 (-4.56%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

    154.10
    10:33 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    9.05 (6.24%)

    Info Edge India share price

    7,958.05
    10:33 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    442.7 (5.89%)

    Raymond share price

    1,510.05
    10:33 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    83.55 (5.86%)

    One 97 Communications share price

    889.00
    10:33 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    43.6 (5.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,975.00330.00
      Chennai
      77,981.00330.00
      Delhi
      78,133.00330.00
      Kolkata
      77,985.00330.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.