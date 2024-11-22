TIME covers Elon Musk’s to-do list ‘Get Trump elected, slash $2 trillion’, Tesla CEO reacts: ‘Some of them needed for…’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Thursday reacted to TIME magazine's latest cover story featuring his ‘To-do list’. While sharing the weekly news magazine's photo illustration of the story, Elon Musk made it clear that he didn't give any media interviews and clarified that this was not his checklist.

Elon Musk's ‘To-do list’ by TIME Magazine According to the photo illustration of the TIME story, Elon Musk's ‘to-do list’ has tasks like ‘Get Trump Elected’, ‘Implant Human Brain Chip’, ‘Bring Rocket Back,’ etc. The list also mentioned two unchecked boxes: ‘Slash $2 trillion’ and ‘Fly to Mars.’

TIME's article delved deeper into Elon Musk's future plans after he played a major role in Republican Donald Trump's re-election. During the US Presidential Elections 2024 campaign, the tech billionaire supported Donald Trump, whether in terms of donations or public campaigns. Over the past few years, Elon Musk has been a vocal critic of the Joe Biden-led US government.

“What Musk meant to the Trump campaign went far beyond the $120 million he pumped in, the field program he established, or the social-media boost he provided. To many of the young men who flocked to Trump in record numbers, Musk was an ideal avatar,” read TIME's latest article on Elon Musk.

Apart from shedding light on Elon Musk's plans to establish a Mars colony, the article also covered the possibility of a clash between Elon Musk and Donald Trump after the latter takes over as the US President in January next year.

Elon Musk's reaction to TIME story While resharing the TIME cover story photo, the X owner slammed the media house for publishing a story without his interview and clarified that this was not his checklist.

“To be clear, I have not done any media interviews and this is not actually my checklist,” wrote Elon Musk on X.

“I am trying to make life multiplanetary to maximize the probable lifespan of consciousness. Some of the items below are needed for that,” he added in his post.