Time for every conservative to…: Boris Johnson after Rishi Sunak takes charge as UK PM2 min read . 05:27 PM IST
- This is the moment for every conservative to give our new PM Rishi Sunak their full and wholehearted support, Boris Johnson said
Moments after Rishi Sunak took charge as UK prime minister, former PM Boris Johnson came to his support saying this is the moment for every conservative to show full support to the new PM.
"Congratulations to Rishi Sunak on this historic day, this is the moment for every Conservative to give our new PM their full and wholehearted support," Johnson tweeted.
Though Johnson and Sunak shared a great relationship at one point, they are currently not at the best terms right now.
During 2019 elections, Sunak endorsed Boris Johnson for British Prime Minister and was rewarded by the new leader with a job as Treasury minister under then Chancellor Sajid Javid. After Javid resigns over a power battle, Johnson promotes Sunak to the role of Chancellor — making him the first minister of Indian origin to hold one of the highest offices in the British government. But the relationship went sour in time.
Earlier this year, when Sunak launches bid to succeed Boris Johnson as UK PM, the later clearly opposed it. And, in the latest round to succeed outgoing PM Liz Truss, Johnson had pitted himself against Sunak. He declared to pull out the the race on Sunday.
Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday he was not daunted by the scale of the challenge as he became Britain's third prime minister in two months, pledging to restore trust, rebuild confidence and lead the country through an economic crisis.
The 42-year-old former hedge fund boss, who has only been in elected politics for seven years, has been tasked with bringing an end to the infighting and feuding at Westminster that has horrified investors and alarmed international allies.
"I fully appreciate how hard things are," he said outside the prime minister's residence at Downing Street where he shunned the normal tradition of standing with his family and political supporters.
"I understand too that I have work to do to restore trust, after all that has happened. All I can say is that I am not daunted. I know the high office I have accepted and I hope to live up to its demands."
Sunak, one of the richest men in parliament, is expected to slash spending to plug an estimated 40 billion pound ($45 billion) hole in the public finances created by an economic slowdown, higher borrowing costs and a six-month programme of support for people's energy bills.
(With inputs from agencies)
