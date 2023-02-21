Time is zooming by. Four ways you can slow it down
- Most of us feel as if time speeds up as we get older. But that feeling is happening to more people of all ages right now.
Feel like time is moving faster than ever? You’re in good company.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×