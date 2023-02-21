Time is zooming by. Four ways you can slow it down
- Most of us feel as if time speeds up as we get older. But that feeling is happening to more people of all ages right now.
Feel like time is moving faster than ever? You’re in good company.
Feel like time is moving faster than ever? You’re in good company.
Stanford University behavioral scientist Jennifer Aaker was walking her dog with her father recently when she stopped suddenly. She told her dad that she had to turn back because she had work to do. The pair was four minutes into their daily stroll.
Stanford University behavioral scientist Jennifer Aaker was walking her dog with her father recently when she stopped suddenly. She told her dad that she had to turn back because she had work to do. The pair was four minutes into their daily stroll.
Dr. Aaker, who studies our perception of time, was just then working on research on how we can create beautiful moments in our day.
It’s ironic, Dr. Aaker knows. “But the pace of life is insane these days."
Most of us feel as though time speeds up as we get older. But that feeling is happening to more people of all ages right now.
Scientists who study time perceptioncite our newfound busyness and the contrast with pandemic-lockdown life, when time felt abundant and every day was “Blursday." Another factor, they say, is our motivation to get things done—making up for lost time and navigating an increasingly tough work environment.
Time itself—what I think of as “clock time"—passes at a constant pace, of course. It’s our “felt time," or perception of it, that has changed.
This felt time is typically driven by our emotions. We often feel that time moves faster when we have positive emotions, such as joy and awe, and slower when we have negative ones, such as fear. Anyone who has ever endured a soul-crushing Zoom meeting will know what I’m talking about.
Research shows that when people are highly motivated to achieve a goal or attain something important to them they often feel as if time is passing faster. In one study, researchers showed participants pictures of cake and pictures of rocks and asked them to estimate how long they looked at each. They reported that the amount of time that they looked at the cake was, you guessed it, shorter than it actually was.
There’s a good reason for this, psychologists say.
It’s helpful to feel that time is flying when you’re working hard on a goal, says Philip Gable, an associate professor of psychology at the University of Delaware, who studies how motivation affects our perception of time. It makes the effort feel easier, so you persist longer.
In reporting this story, I talked to people who are trying to slow their “felt time" by limiting social media, playing games on the floor with their children and taking long walks or bike rides with friends.
A 60-year-old woman in Nashville savors sensory experiences, such as a cup of tea or the warmth of the sun. An 82-year-old man in Arizona reads from his 1,500-page journal, reflecting on his full life. A 59-year-old man in Los Angeles listens to classic rock ballads, which he says transport him mentally back to the spot where he first heard them. “Reminiscing is like going down a slow-moving river," he says.
Structure your days.
Many of us are still struggling to recreate consistent routines. The increasing use of hybrid schedules has bled work into all waking hours. It can easily feel as if we’re never really off the clock.
Structured days calm our internal pacemaker because they’re more predictable, says Jochim Hansen, an associate professor of psychology at the University of Salzburg, who studies time perception.
While you’re at it, give your to-do list a curfew—the time each day when you will set it aside until the next day. You’ll buy back a little free time to do what you want and feel more in control, says Delaware’s Dr. Gable.
Think big picture.
Often, we’re lost in the minutiae of our days—school drop offs, work deadlines, cooking, planning. This tunnel vision can make time appear to fly.
It will help to broaden our attention and focus on the larger purpose of our goals, says Dr. Hansen. Take the act of planning a vacation as an example. If you focus on all the small tasks that need to be done, you’ll most likely feel time-crunched and stressed. Widening your focus and thinking about how lovely the trip will be will help your internal clock slow down because it helps you see the purpose behind your actions, he says.
Give time away.
It might seem counterintuitive, but research shows that giving time to others makes us feel as if we have more time. Doing so boosts our confidence and efficiency, Dr. Aaker says.
Doing something for someone else gets you out of your own head (often the source of your problems). And it can help you prioritize something important over something mundane.
So stop what you’re doing and really listen the next time your partner is talking. Send a text to someone who may need a kind word. And—please, I beg you—call your mom.
Reach for awe.
Awe is the emotional response to something vast that expands the way we see the world. It’s the opposite of feeling rushed, narrowly focused and overwhelmed. It can enhance our well-being—and make time feel more plentiful.
“You lose yourself in the moment," says Dr. Aaker.
You can feel awe in plenty of situations: nature, music, a spiritual experience. Even the tree outside your window can inspire awe, if you pay attention. So can your relationships. (Ever watch a baby take his first steps?) And a little goes a long way: Research on awe and well-being shows that even 10 minutes a day helps.
Dr. Aaker tries to slow down her sense of time with a daily ritual. Each morning, she meditates outside for 10 minutes. Then she takes a picture of something beautiful and texts it to her son, often a palm tree, flower or her dog. She also thinks of someone whose spirits need a boost and texts that person to say hello.
And she makes time for regular, uninterrupted walks with her dad.
“Taking a moment to slow down, notice beauty and share it has a big impact on my day," Dr. Aaker says.
Write to Elizabeth Bernstein at Elizabeth.Bernstein@wsj.com