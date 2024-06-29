Time Magazine’s latest cover on Joe Biden sparks row, president says, ’Folks, I might not...’

The allegations of President Joe Biden's mental decline purportedly evidenced by his verbal fumbles and meandering walks have found found its way onto the Time Magazine's latest cover, captioned “panic”. It shows Joe Biden walking and disappearing off the edge of the Time Magazine cover, triggering prompt responses from the social media users.

Joe Biden feeble debate performances have also worried the fellow Democrats ahead of the November Presidential election in the United States. The US President has not yet addressed the worries of his supporters until after his first debate with Donald Trump.

"I know I'm not a young man, to state the obvious. I don't walk as easy as I used to, I don't speak as smoothly as I used to, I don't debate as well as I used to. I would not be running again if I didn't believe with all my heart and soul that I could do this job. The stakes are too high,” Joe Biden said day after a debate showdown with Donald Trump.

Folks, I might not walk as easily or talk as smoothly as I used to.



I might not debate as well as I used to.



But what I do know is how to tell the truth.pic.twitter.com/ep5D0EhT5P — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 28, 2024

Joe Biden said he intends to defeat his opponent and ex-President Donald Trump, clearing that he is not thinking of dropping out of the race, eliciting sharp responses from netizens.

“You are in stage 4 of dementia and your interns write your tweets,” said an X (formerly Twitter) user. Another said, “If you can't walk talk and debate, then you can't be a president.”

One said, “A few weeks ago you assured an interviewer that you are cognitively fit enough to hold the most demanding job on earth. This tells me that you do not in fact know how to tell the truth.”

They've been lying about Biden's condition for months and the house of cards collapsed last night. — Pro Swing Trading 📈😎🇺🇸 (@Pro__Trading) June 28, 2024

“You just admitted that you aren’t the man you used to be…..you just admitted that you are unfit to serve,” said one X user.

Most of us have been panicking for 4 years. — Debbie Mathews (@Hawksgirl80) June 28, 2024

But several of the party's most senior figures, including former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, said they were sticking with Joe Biden.