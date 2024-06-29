Time Magazine’s latest cover on Joe Biden sparks row, president says, ’Folks, I might not...’

  • The Time Magazine cover shows Joe Biden walking and disappearing off the edge, triggering prompt responses from the social media users on this ‘mental decline’

Livemint
Updated09:05 AM IST
Time Magazine cover of Joe Biden wandering right off the edge
Time Magazine cover of Joe Biden wandering right off the edge

The allegations of President Joe Biden's mental decline purportedly evidenced by his verbal fumbles and meandering walks have found found its way onto the Time Magazine's latest cover, captioned “panic”. It shows Joe Biden walking and disappearing off the edge of the Time Magazine cover, triggering prompt responses from the social media users.

Joe Biden feeble debate performances have also worried the fellow Democrats ahead of the November Presidential election in the United States. The US President has not yet addressed the worries of his supporters until after his first debate with Donald Trump.

"I know I'm not a young man, to state the obvious. I don't walk as easy as I used to, I don't speak as smoothly as I used to, I don't debate as well as I used to. I would not be running again if I didn't believe with all my heart and soul that I could do this job. The stakes are too high,” Joe Biden said day after a debate showdown with Donald Trump.

Joe Biden said he intends to defeat his opponent and ex-President Donald Trump, clearing that he is not thinking of dropping out of the race, eliciting sharp responses from netizens.

Also Read | Viral Video: Biden caught off-guard; Obama rescues US president

“You are in stage 4 of dementia and your interns write your tweets,” said an X (formerly Twitter) user. Another said, “If you can't walk talk and debate, then you can't be a president.”

One said, “A few weeks ago you assured an interviewer that you are cognitively fit enough to hold the most demanding job on earth. This tells me that you do not in fact know how to tell the truth.”

“You just admitted that you aren’t the man you used to be…..you just admitted that you are unfit to serve,” said one X user.

But several of the party's most senior figures, including former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, said they were sticking with Joe Biden.

"Bad debate nights happen. Trust me, I know. But this election is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary folks his entire life and somebody who only cares about himself," former Democratic President Barack Obama wrote on X.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsworldTime Magazine’s latest cover on Joe Biden sparks row, president says, ’Folks, I might not...’

Most Active Stocks

Indus Towers

375.05
10:18 AM | 28 JUN 2024
9.4 (2.57%)

Bharat Electronics

306.20
10:28 AM | 28 JUN 2024
1.7 (0.56%)

State Bank Of India

848.85
10:14 AM | 28 JUN 2024
4.7 (0.56%)

Indian Oil Corporation

165.60
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
2 (1.22%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

CEAT

2,823.40
10:15 AM | 28 JUN 2024
227.4 (8.76%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

2,033.10
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
146.7 (7.78%)

IIFL Finance

517.45
10:27 AM | 28 JUN 2024
36.95 (7.69%)

Praj Industries

728.25
10:24 AM | 28 JUN 2024
49.65 (7.32%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,846.001,170.00
    Chennai
    73,344.00311.00
    Delhi
    73,056.00-477.00
    Kolkata
    73,559.00883.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.86/L0.11
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue