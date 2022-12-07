Time magazine names Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky as person of the year 20221 min read . Updated: 07 Dec 2022, 07:54 PM IST
Time magazine named President Volodymyr Zelensky as well as the spirit of Ukraine as its 2022 person of the year
Time magazine named President Volodymyr Zelensky as well as the spirit of Ukraine as its 2022 person of the year
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has put up a feisty resistance against the Russian invasion for nearly a year now, has been named as the 2022 person of the year by Time magazine.