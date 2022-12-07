Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has put up a feisty resistance against the Russian invasion for nearly a year now, has been named as the 2022 person of the year by Time magazine.

When Russia declared war against its neighbour, Zelensky announced his decision to stay in Kyiv and rally his country. Praising him for the act, Time editor in chief Edward Felsenthal said this year's decision was "the most clear-cut in memory."

To keep the countrymen motivated, Zelensky has delivered daily speeches, appeared on the frontlines and recently celebrated in the streets of Kherson when Ukraine pushed Russia from the critical southern city.

"His information offensive shifted the geopolitical weather system, setting off a wave of action that swept the globe," Felsenthal wrote in announcing the winner.

"Whether the battle for Ukraine fills one with hope or with fear, Volodymyr Zelensky galvanized the world in a way we haven't seen in decades," Felsenthal added.

TIME's 2022 Person of the Year: Volodymyr Zelensky and the spirit of Ukraine #TIMEPOY https://t.co/06Y5fuc0fG pic.twitter.com/i8ZT3d5GDa — TIME (@TIME) December 7, 2022

Zelensky shares the 2022 title with "the spirit of Ukraine," which Felsenthal said was embodied by the "countless individuals inside and outside the country" who fought behind the scenes, including everyday people such as chefs and surgeons.

Time first presented its Person of the Year award in 1927. Last year's honoree was Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk.