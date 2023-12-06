TIME ranks Sam Altman as CEO of the Year, Taylor Swift as Person of the Year

OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman , had a rather tumultuous November 2023, with the company's board of directors voting him out, Microsoft offering him a job, and only five days later to be inducted back into OpenAI. However, December started on a different note for the man who, according to AirBnB CEO Brian Chesky ‘responsibly brought AGI to the world’.

Sam Altman was named CEO of the Year 2023 by TIME magazine. Sam Altman marked ‘10-out-of-10 crazy thing to live through’ when he had to spend a rather strange Thanksgiving- losing a company he co-founded, only to be reinstated after five frantic days.

Sam Altman co-founded OpenAI developed ChatGPT, a revolutionary tool, launched in November 2022. ChatGPT became one of the most rapidly adopted technology ever. Altman had told TIME magazine, "For many people 2023 was “the year that they started taking AI seriously."

Sam Altman emerged as the leader steering a ‘$80 billion rocket ship’ OpenAI after ChatGPT-4's success. His firing and swift re-hiring into openAI bore no consequence on his capabilities as a venerated executive, a CEO.

Sam Altman, 38, has been Silicon Valley royalty for a decade, a superstar founder with immaculate vibes, says TIME.

Taylor Swift ranked ‘Person of the Year’

TIME eulogized American singer Taylor Swift being made Person of the Year as, the editors pointed out, since 1927, the ‘person chosen has typically been a ruler over traditional domains of power. He—and yes, usually it has been a “he"—is very often a politician or a titan of industry. Fourteen US Presidents, five leaders of Russia or the Soviet Union, and three Popes have all been recognized.’

However, Taylor Swift ticks none of these boxes, and yet managed to reveals her social transformative capability throughout 2023, says TIME.

“In a divided world, where too many institutions are failing, Taylor Swift found a way to transcend borders and be a source of light. No one else on the planet today can move so many people so well." says TIME about Taylor Swift.

“Taylor Swift is also a symbol of generational change: she is only the fourth solo Person of the Year born in the past half century." notes TIME.

In the 17 years since her debut, Taylor Swift has notched more No. 1 albums than any other woman in history. In 2023 alone she had three.

In 2023, world leaders and mayors competed to bring her monumentally successful Eras Tour to their jurisdictions, says TIME. Notably, Taylor Swift also faced brickbats from Republicans after they lost elections earlier this year.

Taylor Swift had encouraged her fans to vote in their local elections, writing on Instagram: "Voters gonna vote!"

"It's Election Day! If you are registered to vote in Colorado, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas or Virginia, it's time to use your voice," Taylor Swift wrote, sharing a link to Vote.org.

Though Swift didn't explicitly endorse anyone in this election, right-wing hosts bemoaned the power of the Swifties.

Lionel Messi named ‘Athlete of the Year’

The Argentinian footballer, Lionel Messi, who last year led Argentina to its first World Cup win in nearly four decades, has now joined a last-place club in the US. Lionel Messi finished his 2022–2023 club season, for Paris St.-Germain (PSG), with 21 goals and 20 assists across all competitions.

Ace footballer, Lionel Messi, cinched the World Cup trophy, finally securing the ultimate prize that had long eluded him. Lionel Messi in 2023 also secured his eight Ballon d’Or.

According to TIME, Lionel Messi joining Inter Miami, turning down Saudi Arabia, was a pioneer moment which reflected not only the footballer's undiminished talent on the field but also set a new standard for athlete leverage and empowerment.

