TIME ranks Sam Altman as CEO of the Year, Taylor Swift as Person of the Year
Sam Altman marked ‘10-out-of-10 crazy thing to live through’ when he had to spend a rather strange Thanksgiving- losing a company he co-founded, only to be reinstated after five frantic days.
OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman, had a rather tumultuous November 2023, with the company's board of directors voting him out, Microsoft offering him a job, and only five days later to be inducted back into OpenAI. However, December started on a different note for the man who, according to AirBnB CEO Brian Chesky ‘responsibly brought AGI to the world’.